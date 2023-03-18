Morningside Venture Investment Sells 70,714 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares in the company, valued at $255,937,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

