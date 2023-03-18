Michele Buck Sells 14,251 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50.
Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $243.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
