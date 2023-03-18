Loren A. Unterseher Sells 200,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,760,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,997,778.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 96.28%. The company had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

