KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

