Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 19,260 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:SRE opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.84. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

