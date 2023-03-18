Jason R. Whitaker Sells 181,541 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,918.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $52,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Shoals Technologies Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

