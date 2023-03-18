Jan Makela Sells 70,629 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
