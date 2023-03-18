James Ralph Scapa Sells 35,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $1,746,850.00.

On Monday, January 9th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00.

ALTR stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after buying an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $10,087,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

