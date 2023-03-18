Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Stake Reduced by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,489 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.60% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $9,940,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $4,970,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $3,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

