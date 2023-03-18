Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Holdings Lifted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,492 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.02% of Infinite Acquisition worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NFNT stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

