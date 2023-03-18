Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

