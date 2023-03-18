EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,551 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,270,000 after buying an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,009.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

