EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 99.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $5.22 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

