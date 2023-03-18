EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,078 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $307,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.