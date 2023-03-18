Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 250,000 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,862,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00.
Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $8.93 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.
About Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Stories
