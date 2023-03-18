Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Buys 250,000 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,862,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $8.93 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

