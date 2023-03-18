Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 500,000 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $13.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Articles

