Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 222 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

HSY stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $247.20.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,727 shares of company stock worth $11,522,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

