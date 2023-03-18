Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

