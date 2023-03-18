Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.