Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,926,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,395,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 202,784 shares of company stock worth $1,038,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,575,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

