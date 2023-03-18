Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 3.8 %
BELFB stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
