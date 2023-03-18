Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 3.9 %

BECN stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

