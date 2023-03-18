Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Balchem Stock Performance
Shares of BCPC opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88.
Institutional Trading of Balchem
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.
