Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 261.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

