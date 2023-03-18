American Trust Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American Trust cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

