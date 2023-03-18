American Trust Sells 446 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Trust reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Trading Down 6.2 %
WBS stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $60.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Webster Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.
Webster Financial Profile
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
