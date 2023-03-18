60,970 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 0.9 %

ETSY opened at $105.34 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

