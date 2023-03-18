50,100 Shares in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AEye during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

LIDR stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.77. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,294.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIDR shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

