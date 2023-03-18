49,505 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 896,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 147.7% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

