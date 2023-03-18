36,216 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $177.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.