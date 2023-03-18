176,554 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.16% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,139 shares of company stock worth $1,893,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair Price Performance

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $31.72 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.