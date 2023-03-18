142,400 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

