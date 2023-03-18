13,923 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $443.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.85 and a 200 day moving average of $494.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.35 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

