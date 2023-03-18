12,083 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after buying an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,464,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

PLTR stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.