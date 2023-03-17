VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

