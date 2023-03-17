Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,460,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $313.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.53. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

