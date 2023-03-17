Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTRB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

