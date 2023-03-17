Toroso Investments LLC Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -373.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

