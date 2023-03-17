Toroso Investments LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.