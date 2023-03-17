Toroso Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

