Toroso Investments LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $310.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

