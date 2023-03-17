Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,992,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,732,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,293,000 after buying an additional 169,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 124,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 373,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,926,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,108 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE MUFG opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

