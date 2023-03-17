Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $12.10 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,085 shares of company stock worth $4,824,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,427.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,076.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

