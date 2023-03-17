Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 2,407,734 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,407,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,748,000. Apple comprises 3.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

