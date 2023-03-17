Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 1,973,905 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,053,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
