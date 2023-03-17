Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.