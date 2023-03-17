SVB Securities Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.29.

SGEN opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $202.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,798 shares of company stock worth $22,460,063. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

