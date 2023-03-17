Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

