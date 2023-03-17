Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LYB stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.