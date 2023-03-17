Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $487,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 920,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $69.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

