Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,560 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

BX opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.16. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.